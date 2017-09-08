Texoma rancher gathers hay for hungry cattle in Harvey zone

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. -- As many Texomans step up to help the human victims of Hurricane Harvey, others working hard to help the thousands of livestock stranded by the storm.

On a ranch just east of Durant, more than 500 bales of hay are waiting to be delivered to the Houston area.

"Getting the hay was the easy part," said rancher Will Grote. "It's definitely an issue trying to get trucks lined up, trying to get it loaded, and deliver to the right people... on top of the expensive freight."

And timing is of the essence as thousands of cattle have been lost or stranded with nothing to eat. The National Guard is conducting hay drops to help feed them.

"I am sure if we were in that same situation, they would be willing to help us," said Gary Owen, who donated hay to the effort.

Now Grote is on a mission to get the money raised and to even use his own trucks for deliveries.

"It's just humbling, humbling in human nature," he said. "Humbling to see people in need. And you've got a resource, but you're miles apart. You have to bridge that gap and get those resources to the people in need."

It may take a few round-trips to get 500 bales of hay to the animals in need, but Will Grote and fellow ranchers are hoping to accomplish their mission of mercy by the end of September.