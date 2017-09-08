Texoma rancher gathers hay for hungry cattle in Harvey zone

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
"You've got a resource, but you're miles apart," Bryan County rancher Will Grote said. "You have to bridge that gap and get those resources to the people in need."More >>
"We're real excited to bring in a nice, inviting, and well-lit place for adoptions to occur," Mayor David Plyler said.More >>
Last year's league rushing leader was already cleared to play in the opener against the New York Giants on Sunday night before the ruling by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.More >>
A report from the Oklahoma State Auditor's office shows money in this Johnston County community has been misused a number of times.More >>
The downtown restaurant is also a bar and live music venue, which -- as you might expect -- is all things Blake Shelton.More >>
"I left part of my heart in St. Thomas, and it's concerning to see your island home being devastated," Didi Davis-Berry said.More >>
Geoffrey Briley, 42, is charged with first degree murder with deliberate intent.More >>
"I'm just proud that I got to watch them move it up here," said Ardmore native Luther Wooley.More >>
The grand opening is on September 30, but Blake Shelton's Ole Red restaurant in downtown Tishomingo has already started to welcome diners.More >>
A Whitesboro, Texas, man died after a pickup truck crashed and caught fire in southern Oklahoma near the Texas border on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
