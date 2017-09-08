Fresh new look for Sherman's animal shelter

SHERMAN, Texas -- Cats and dogs at the Sherman Animal Services Shelter are getting a nicer place to wait for their new homes.

After receiving only maintenance work since 1990, the shelter finally got a $60,000 facelift.

"We're real excited to bring in a nice, inviting, and well-lit place for adoptions to occur," Mayor David Plyler said.

Whether you're a cat person or a dog person, you'll love the new look of this shelter. But it took a lot of work from city management and maintenance crews.

"There's been a lot of people behind the scenes, and the city has used a lot of their own personnel to do all the tearing down and so forth," explained Scott Parker, who manages the facility.

He said the No. 1 goal for the new look is to accelerate its primary mission:

"So we can adopt out more animals, and hold adoptable animals for a longer period of time," Parker said.



KTEN's Emily Akins with some current residents of the Sherman Animal Shelter. (KTEN)

Mayor Plyler said this is just the first phase of a bigger plan for the animal services division.

"We're even considering a remote location, possibly downtown," he said.

They could also soon add another adoption facility at the current site at 1800 East Ida Road.

"We're hopeful that the citizens will come out see the new animal shelter, and maybe leave with a new friend." the mayor said.

The shelter hopes to finalize those future steps soon.