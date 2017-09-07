Watching from Denison as Irma hits former Caribbean home

DENISON, Texas -- Didi Davis-Berry lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands for 16 years before moving to Texas two years ago, but many people she knows and loves have now been directly affected by the one-two punch of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

"I left part of my heart in St. Thomas, and it's concerning to see your island home being devastated," she said. "Watching it from a distance makes you feel very, very helpless."

Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, ravaged parts of the U.S. Virgin Islands, tearing off roofs and crippling the only hospital on St. Thomas Island.



Many Caribbean islands suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Irma.

And with the death toll now at 10, Davis-Berry is hoping her friends are not one among the casualties.

"I'm tearing up just thinking about it," she said. "And seeing the footage the people were able take while the storm was raging... it made me cry."

On Thursday, President Trump approved a disaster declaration for St. Thomas and neighboring St. John Island.

And Davis-Berry -- who was born in Houston- is still recovering.

"It's very emotional, and you feel so helpless... just keeping your fingers crossed, and praying, and hoping everything goes well."

Davis-Berry is using Facebook to connect with friends and family members in the disaster area. She's already found that some of them are okay.

"That's such a relief," she said.