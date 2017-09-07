First-run movie theater planned for Denison

DENISON, Texas -- A new dining and entertainment complex is coming to Denison.

Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille concept is set to be part of a 23-acre retail and office development at the corner of U.S. 75 and Crawford Street. The company said it expects to be open in the Fall of 2018.

The only first-run movie theater between Durant and Sherman will feature eight screens with food service, a separate bar and grill, plus a 24-lane bowling alley and a 6,000 square-foot arcade.

This will be the third Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille; others are located in Corsicana and Bay City, Texas.