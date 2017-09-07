Valliant woman murdered; ex-boyfriend charged

VALLIANT, Okla. -- Tamera Moore, a Valliant woman who had sought a protective order against an ex-boyfriend earlier this year, was shot and killed on Labor Day, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Her ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Geoffrey Briley, was jailed and charged with first degree murder.

"I'm a strong, beautiful, independent mother that will survive," Moore had written on her Facebook page.

According to court records, Moore, 38, had applied for an emergency protective order against Briley on March 27; the case was dismissed after a hearing on April 6.

On March 30, Briley was charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor; that case was dismissed on June 30.

The OSBI said Briley was found inside Moore's home in the 100 block of South Gardner Street late Monday night and arrested by the Valliant Police Department.

Police asked for investigatory help from the OSBI, which sent an agent to conduct interviews and gather evidence.

Briley is charged with first degree murder with deliberate intent and is being held at the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office.

He is no stranger to local police agencies. Briley's record includes two cases from 2005 of "domestic assault and battery by strangulation" and "shooting with intent to kill," according to online records.

Services for Tamera Moore are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at Greens Chapel Church in Wright City.