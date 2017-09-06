Fiery crash leaves Texas man dead in Love County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fiery crash leaves Texas man dead in Love County

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- A Whitesboro, Texas, man died after a pickup truck crashed and caught fire in southern Oklahoma near the Texas border on Wednesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old Thackerville boy was driving the Dodge Ram truck on Brown Springs Road when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The truck burst into flames. The young driver was able to exit with minor injuries, but his passenger -- identified as 21-year-old Bennett McNulty III of Whitesboro -- was pinned in the wreckage for about two hours before personnel from the Thackerville Fire Department could get him out.

McNulty died of massive injuries, the medical examiner said.

OHP said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

