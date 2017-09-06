Hurricane Irma: Latest updates - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Hurricane Irma: Latest updates

Hurricane Irma, a monstrous Category 5 storm, continued its destructive path toward Florida on Thursday.

The most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever, Irma weakened only slightly Thursday morning and remained a powerful Category 5 storm with winds of 180 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Click here for our primary story about Irma's progress, updated regularly by the Associated Press.

On this page, we'll assemble news, information, and the most compelling photos and video clips from other news sources during the day Thursday.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senate passes $15.3B Harvey aid package; extends US borrowing authority, prevents government shutdown next month.
 

