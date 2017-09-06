Hurricane Irma: Latest updates

Hurricane Irma, a monstrous Category 5 storm, continued its destructive path toward Florida on Thursday.

The most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever, Irma weakened only slightly Thursday morning and remained a powerful Category 5 storm with winds of 180 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Click here for our primary story about Irma's progress, updated regularly by the Associated Press.

On this page, we'll assemble news, information, and the most compelling photos and video clips from other news sources during the day Thursday.

It has become more likely that Hurricane #Irma will make landfall in southern Florida as a dangerous, major hurricane. #FLwx #FLKeys pic.twitter.com/WRRYJ2hEZo — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 7, 2017

Here is the 5 PM Advisory & info on dangerous Hurricane #IRMA. The new forecast track has shifted slightly west from previous advisory #flwx pic.twitter.com/uXLVXtxnjb — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) September 7, 2017

The last 4 days of Hurricane #Irma's eye as seen by the #GOES16 Advanced Baseline Imager. pic.twitter.com/ppht5XoiSe — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 7, 2017

***TRACK ALERT CHANGE. As of 5 pm Hurricane #Irma is expected to move up the central peninsula of Florida. #flwx #fwx pic.twitter.com/nmNl9897If — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) September 7, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senate passes $15.3B Harvey aid package; extends US borrowing authority, prevents government shutdown next month.

