Crowded classrooms drive Silo bond package

SILO, Okla. -- Next Tuesday, Silo Public Schools is hoping to get a thumbs-up from taxpayers on a $10 million bond package.

It's been two decades since voters in this Bryan County town last assented to a bond package.

Kelly Palmer, who has been teaching in Silo for ten of those years, said it's needed now more than ever.

"This is the first school district in which I've taught in which the school bonds have not passed," she said. "It would just mean a lot to know that the community supported us."

The bond proposal includes a new 22-classroom elementary school; new doors on all campuses; and additional safety measures.

"It's so crucial for Silo," Superintendent Kate McDonald said. "We've needed space for a long time, and we have hit the boiling point on students."

As the county's second-biggest school district, McDonald said Silo facilities are currently 300 students over capacity with 903 enrolled this year.

"We know we have great teachers here, but when we have classrooms of 28 and 29 first graders and kindergarteners, that doesn't allow your teachers to be the great teachers that they can be," she said.

If the bond is approved, property tax rates would go up about 15 percent. So -- for example -- a $500 tax bill would increase by $75.

"It's really not asking a whole lot to be getting so much in return, because were gonna change lives with this. We're going to change our students' lives and the culture of our school," McDonald said. "This will be so huge for our district."

Voting on the Silo bond package is set for Tuesday, September 12.