Ada employee arrested for shooting at wife's vehicle

ADA, Okla. -- An employee of the City of Ada has been arrested after firing a weapon over the Labor Day weekend.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said Alva Mackey, 63, shot a gun into his wife's vehicle during what was described as a domestic dispute.

No one was injured.

Mackey was arraigned on charges of unlawful discharge of a weapon.

His Facebook page describes him as a construction worker for the City of Ada.