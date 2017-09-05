Man faces murder charge after Sherman altercation

SHERMAN, Texas -- A Labor Day disturbance ended with a murder investigation Monday evening.

Sherman police spokesman Lt. John Kennemer said units were called to the 1700 block of East Peyton Street at 6:20 p.m. to check on a report of a fight between two men.

One of the two -- identified by police only as a 65-year-old man -- was already being taken to a hospital when officers arrived. He later died.

James Ronald Ragland, 68, was arrested. He was booked early Tuesday morning on a murder charge. Bond was set at $500,000.

Kennemer said there was a weapon involved, but said there were "still some things to iron out" in the investigation of the crime.

"The local emergency responders did what they were supposed to," Kennemer said. "We took the victim to the hospital and we made the arrest. So the citizens can feel safe that we're out here doing our job."

Police were waiting on a medical examiner's report to learn how the unnamed victim died.