Week 2 Texas AP Prep Poll Rankings (Football)

By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
UIL UIL

Class 6A

            School  Total     Points   Prv

            1. Allen (18)       (1-0)      228       1

            2. Katy (2)         (0-0)      191       2

            3. Converse Judson (1)  (1-0)      185       4

            4. DeSoto (2)    (1-0)      172       3

            5. Cibolo Steele (1)        (1-0)      165       5

            6. Austin Westlake         (1-0)      128       7

            7. The Woodlands         (0-0)      87         9

            8. Galena Park North Shore        (0-0)      57         10

            9. Lake Travis    (0-1)      32         6

            10. Cedar Hill    (0-1)      27         8         

Others receiving votes: 11, Garland Sachse 9. 11, Southlake Carroll 9. 13, Tyler 7. 13, Coppell 7. 15, Klein Collins 3. 15, Spring Westfield 3. 17, San Benito 2. 17, Hewitt Midway 2. 17, Fort Bend Ridge Point 2. 20, Waco Midway 1. 20, Mansfield 1. 20, Denton Guyer 1. 20, EP Franklin 1.

           

Class 5A

            School  Total     Points   Prv

            1. Manvel (12)   (0-0)      226       1

            2. Aledo (12)     (1-0)      225       2

            3. Temple          (1-0)      179       4

            4. Denton Ryan (1-0)      160       6

            5. CC Calallen   (1-0)      123       7

            6. Fort Bend Marshall    (0-0)      114       8

            7. Dallas Highland Park (0-1)      65         3

            8. College Station          (0-1)      58         9

            9. Richmond Foster       (0-0)      44         NR

            10. Cedar Park  (0-1)      42         5         

Others receiving votes: 11, Mansfield Legacy 38. 12, Lancaster 12. 13, Prosper 6. 13, Denton 6. 15, Dripping Springs 4. 15, Angleton 4. 15, Whitehouse 4. 15, Frisco Lone Star 4. 15, Mesquite Poteet 4. 20, N. Richland Hills 1. 20, Lubbock Coronado 1.

           

Class 4A

            School  Total     Points   Prv

            1. Carthage (21) (1-0)      235       1

            2. Gilmer (1)      (1-0)      190       2

            3. West Orange-Stark (2)            (0-0)      189       3

            4. Argyle           (1-0)      163       4

            5. Waco La Vega           (1-0)      148       5

            6. Cuero            (0-0)      101       6

            7. Celina           (1-0)      83         7

            8. Kennedale     (0-0)      80         8

            9. Abilene Wylie            (1-0)      54         9

            10. China Spring            (1-0)      37         10        

Others receiving votes: 11, Midlothian Heritage 14. 12, Van 13. 13, Kilgore 8. 14, Sweetwater 2. 15, El Campo 1. 15, Graham 1. 15, Henderson 1.

           

Class 3A

            School  Total     Points   Prv

            1. Cameron Yoe (16)      (1-0)      223       1

            2. Brock (4)       (1-0)      196       2

            3. Gunter (1)      (1-0)      167       3

            4. Hallettsville (1)           (0-0)      139       4

            5. Lexington (1) (1-0)      130       5

            6. Yoakum        (1-0)      110       6

            7. Wall  (1-0)      95         9

            8. Newton (1)     (0-0)      94         7

            9. East Bernard (0-0)      54         8

            10. Malakoff     (1-0)      50         10        

Others receiving votes: 11, Canadian 34. 12, Jefferson 7. 12, New London West Rusk 7. 14, Sonora 4. 15, Franklin 3. 16, Big Sandy Harmony 2. 16, Crockett 2. 16, Pottsboro 2. 19, Teague 1.

           

Class 2A

            School  Total     Points   Prv

            1. Refugio (15)  (0-0)      229       1

            2. Tenaha (4)     (1-0)      198       2

            3. Bremond (4)  (1-0)      195       4

            4. Crawford       (1-0)      162       5

            5. Mason          (1-0)      130       6

            6. Muenster       (1-0)      100       7

            7. Mart (1)         (0-1)      99         3

            8. Albany          (1-0)      86         8

            9. Abernathy     (1-0)      57         9

            10. Iraan            (1-0)      20         NR       

Others receiving votes: 11, Shiner 10. 11, De Leon 10. 13, Wellington 6. 13, Centerville 6. 15, Groveton 3. 15, Burton 3. 17, Agua Dulce 2. 17, Anson 2. 19, Post 1. 19, Stratford 1.