Week 2 Oklahoma AP Prep Poll Rankings (Football)

Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 4. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Union (9) (2-0) 45 1
2. Owasso (2-0) 35 5
3. Norman North (1-0) 22 3
4. Westmoore (1-0) 15 NR
5. Broken Arrow (0-2) 11 4
(tie) Mustang (1-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Jenks 3.
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points Prv
1. Bixby (8) (1-0) 44 1
2. Booker T. Washington (1) (2-0) 37 2
3. Midwest City (1-1) 26 3
4. Muskogee (1-1) 11 NR
(tie) Lawton (0-1) 11 4
Others receiving votes: Stillwater 4. Enid 2.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Carl Albert (9) (1-0) 90 1
2. McGuinness (1-0) 78 2
3. Lawton Mac (1-0) 71 3
4. Ardmore (1-0) 65 4
5. Bishop Kelley (1-0) 55 5
6. Shawnee (1-0) 29 9
7. Altus (1-1) 24 10
8. Collinsville (1-1) 23 7
9. Skiatook (1-0) 16 NR
10. Woodward (1-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 8. Del City 7. Noble 6. McAlester 5. Coweta 5. Claremore 3. Guthrie 1.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Wagoner (9) (1-0) 90 1
2. Heritage Hall (1-0) 78 2
3. Oologah (1-0) 72 5
4. Hilldale (1-0) 66 6
5. Cascia Hall (0-1) 33 4
6. Bethany (1-0) 26 NR
(tie) Broken Bow (2-0) 26 NR
8. Tuttle (0-1) 23 7
9. Clinton (0-2) 16 3
10. Blanchard (1-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Metro Christian 12. Weatherford 10. Catoosa 10. Ada 8. Poteau 6. Newcastle 4.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Jones (8) (2-0) 80 1
2. John Marshall (0-1) 61 2
3. Berryhill (1-0) 59 3
4. Kingfisher (1-0) 51 5
(tie)Sulphur (2-0) 51 7
6. Cushing (2-0) 41 4
7. Stigler (2-0) 26 9
8. Lincoln Christian (0-1) 22 8
9. Plainview (1-1) 18 6
10. Sequoyah-Claremore (1-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Douglass 9. Beggs 6. Anadarko 3. Sequoyah Tahlequah 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Millwood (8) (1-0) 80 1
2. Davis (1-0) 70 3
3. Victory Christian (1-0) 61 2
4. Holland Hall (2-0) 52 6
5. Washington (2-0) 49 7
6. Vian (2-0) 36 9
7. Christian Heritage Academy (2-0) 33 8
8. Chisholm (1-1) 24 4
9. Luther (2-0) 9 NR
10. Coalgate (2-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Haskell 6. Stroud 4. Hobart 3. Adair 2. Alva 2. Kingston 1.
Class 1A
School Total Points Prv
1. Talihina (2) (2-0) 71 2
2. Afton (2) (1-0) 67 4
3. Morrison (3) (1-0) 64 3
4. Wynnewood (1) (0-1) 59 1
5. Crescent (2-0) 43 6
6. Rejoice Christian School (1-0) 32 8
7. Minco (1-1) 16 7
(tie)Hominy (0-1) 16 5
9. Hollis (2-0) 15 NR
10. Apache (2-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Barnsdall 12. Oklahoma Christian Academy 10. Hooker 7. Healdton 5. Hulbert 4. Ringling 4. Mangum 1.
Class B
School Total Points Prv
1. Shattuck (5) (1-0) 31 1
2. Davenport (1-0) 30 2
3. Laverne (2) (1-0) 25 3
4. Depew (1-0) 11 4
5. Cyril (1-0) 8 5
Others receiving votes: Maysville 5. Allen 3. Wetumka 3. Fox 2. Keota 2.
Class C
School Total Points Prv
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (3) (1-0) 34 2
2. Tipton (4) (1-1) 32 1
3. Regent Prep (1-0) 18 4
(tie)Sharon-Mutual (1) (2-0) 18 3
5. Coyle (1-0) 8 5
Others receiving votes: Southwest Covenant 4. Timberlake 3. Bluejacket 2. Kremlin-Hillsdale 1.
