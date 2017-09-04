Denison High student wins world powerlifting title

DENISON, Texas -- A Denison High School senior is officially a world champion.

Kailey Jones competed in the International Powerlifting Federation World Sub-Juniors championship on Friday and bested all competitors in the 84 kilogram division.

The 17-year-old won the title by lifting an astonishing 1,080 pounds.

That's about the weight of a grand piano. Or an adult male polar bear. Or a cow.

"I started jumping up and down... I mean, it was just amazing," Kailey said.



Denison High senior Kailey Jones, center, takes the championship title at the 17th World Sub-Junior Powerlifting Championships in Orlando, Florida. (Courtesy Denison Athletic Booster Club)

Gary Bigelow, Kailey's powerlifting coach, said she's a "hard-working kid," and he knew how this competition was going to turn out.

"I've had Kailey since she was a freshman, and to look at her freshman year totals and to be where we're at now, three years later... it's a pretty special feeling to know that she's put in all that work and now it's paying off," he said.

After training five days a week for months, Kailey said the hard work was worth it.

"Everyone around here always tells me I'm strong, but it's pretty cool to have the title," she said. "A lot of people think if you're from a small town that you won't get acknowledgement for your accomplishments, but everyone around here has made me feel like I did something. Its important, so its pretty cool."

And what's next for Kailey Jones?

"Get ready for next year... get ready to break some records," she said. "I definitely want to break some world records next year. That's the ultimate goal."