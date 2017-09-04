Hearts for Harvey fills truck in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- More Texomans are doing their part to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Sherman residents launched Hearts for Harvey to raise donations to take to the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, where some of the storm victims have found a temporary home.

Hearts for Harvey set up their campaign in the parking lot at the Target store in Sherman, loading a 15-foot rental truck with supplies needed by the people at the shelter.



Some of the items donated to the Hearts for Harvey campaign in Sherman. (KTEN)

"It's been amazing," said Sherman resident Brittany Dawn, who organized the event. "We've been here for an hour and we've already been filling up like crazy. We're going to be here until 8 p.m., but if we fill up before then, we will probably be shutting down."

Hearts for Harvey plans to take the donations to Dallas on Tuesday morning.