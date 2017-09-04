Two dead in watercraft collision near Tulsa - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two dead in watercraft collision near Tulsa

By Associated Press
MANNFORD, Okla. (AP) -- A man and woman from Sand Springs have been killed after the personal watercraft on which they were riding was struck by a boat on Keystone Lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the accident happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday about five miles from Mannford.

The patrol says 56-year-old William Crocker and 48-year-old Cathy Crocker were riding a Sea Doo eastbound when a northbound boat crashed into them. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner's office and taken to a funeral home in Tulsa.

The patrol says no one on the boat was injured.

The patrol report notes the Sea Doo was not equipped with lights, and cited that as the cause of the collision. Lights are required in Oklahoma for personal watercraft operation between sunset and sunrise.

Texas prohibits personal watercraft operation during those same hours.

