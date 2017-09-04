Soaring fuel prices have an impact at Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, Okla. -- Gas prices are still rising after Gulf Coast refineries were sidelined by the impact of Hurricane Harvey, and that's making Labor Day traveling more difficult... and expensive.

Visitors to Lake Murray near Ardmore are feeling the impact.

David Hughes of Plano, Texas, said it wasn't an easy task driving north to the lake.

"We paid like $2.39 on Friday morning, and by Friday night it was up to $3.99," he said. "I was pumping my car and it actually ran out of gas; I didn't get a full tank, but there were long lines and most of the gas stations had no gas."

Travelers with extra vehicles -- like boats and personal watercraft -- said they are seeing their fuel bills skyrocket.

"When we go to fill things up, it definitely comes out a whole lot more for the total," said Robin Roll of Elk City. "When we're filling up the gas jugs and we're filling up the Sea-Doos and the boats and vehicles, you're definitely paying out more."

Even though the price increase is more extreme this year, water enthusiasts said it not unexpected.

"When there's a holiday weekend or something, in general, things always seem to go up regardless, because they know people are going to be paying out more money to fill up those jet skis and boats," Roll said.