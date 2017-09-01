New Denison gallery is realization of dream

DENISON, Texas -- Downtown Denison will soon be home to a new art gallery that will turn a 19-year-old's dream into a reality.

Erected in 1925, the building at 125 West Woodard Street was on the verge of being condemned.

But Jenna Zapata saw its potential.

"A lot of people drove by the space thinking that it wasn't good enough to revive and thought to scrap it," she said. "I had a vision here and what it could be."

Zapata had dreamed of opening an art gallery since she was a child.

"I love all forms of art, so anything from sculpture, to poetry night, painting, writing, drawings, photography... maybe even movie nights... any form of art," she said. "I just want to expand my art brain -- and other peoples' -- to include everyone."

Zapata's hope for Zig Zag Galleries is to bring the community together one art piece at a time.

"I think my overall goal for this is just to be a part of the community, and help expand peoples' ideologies of art, and getting people involved -- whether it's through art or not," she said. "Just opening up that creative side of their brains."

The grand opening for Zig Zag Galleries is expected by the end of the year.