Ardmore school board rejects charter school application

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Talk of a new charter school was put to an end Friday after the Ardmore City Schools Board of Education denied an application by the Ardmore Community Academy.

"It was disappointing that after 92 days of submitting that application on June 1, 2017, this was the first opportunity we had to address the board itself, or receive any feedback, despite many attempts to obtain such in this process," said Brett Stidham, who founded the academy. He said a new charter school would serve the community well.

"It is within me, a firing passion within me, to make sure that our children have every opportunity available to them," Stidham said.

Ardmore City Schools Superintendent Kim Holland expressed concerns about the ACA's application. According to Holland: it would be difficult for Stidham's proposed curriculum to meet the demands of state regulators.

"Getting their curriculum to match up with the state standards that we have to do so that our kids at Ardmore can be successful at the next level ... it's going to be a challenge for him," Holland said.

School board members, as well as the law council, also expressed concerns about transportation. Ardmore Community Academy does not have a current transportation plan in place, which is at odds with state regulations -- although Stidham has his own interpretation of the law.

"What the law provides for is that you have a plan for transportation," he said. "And that plan can include transportation not being available."

Stidham now has 30 days to modify his plan for ACA and to present it to the board for further review.

If the new charter school vote passes in 30 days, classes will be held at the HFV Wilson center in Ardmore. The school plans to begin serving Pre-K and kindergarten students in the fall of 2018.

Summary of special meeting of Ardmore City Schools Board of Education on September 1, 2017