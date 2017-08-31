2017 TCS Eagles Football Preview

SHERMAN, TX. -- The Texoma Christian Eagles are about as tight-knit of a group as it gets.

"It definitely creates a family environment," TCS Senior Jack Turner said. "I just get to become brothers with all of the guys around here."

"We're definitely more conditioned and we're really playing together as a team and as a family," TCS senior Jake Neidert said. "We're just out here playing for him and playing for our brothers."

"Team unity was a big thing last year, I don't think we ever geled together," Turner said. "This year that's what we need to do, we need to gel together and go farther."

Scott Ritchey takes over the Eagles this season, a coach with a track record in North Texas.

"I just try to use the same style I use where I've coached," TCS head coach Scott Ritchey said."I'm not a micro manager by any means. I let my coaches coach."

2017 will be the second year for varsity football at the TAPPS division III school. And the Eagles are ready to finally kick it off.

"We were competitive in all of our games last year," Neidert said. "We were 4-6, which obviously wasn't the best record, but for a first year program I certainly think it was a good start. This year we are looking to improve on that."

"It was amazing," Turner said. "It was a good experience for us as a program and a school. To have football, it made it fun for everybody."

"We're looking to really get the best of the team last year and improve on that," Neidert said. "Also, add a cohesiveness and a sportsmanship that maybe we didn't have last year."