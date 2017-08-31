Oklahoma AG fires salvo in ECU chapel dispute

ADA, Okla. -- Remember the controversy over the cross and religious symbols at the chapel on the campus of East Central University last month?

Oklahoma's attorney general just put his foot down.

Mike Hunter wrote a letter this week to the Washington D.C.-based Americans United for Separation of Church and State, saying the state can't find common ground with it, and that further communication "is a waste of time and money."

Americans United has been demanding that ECU remove Christian symbols from the Kathryn Boswell Chapel, citing a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which prohibits the display of religious iconography on government property.

Hunter said the state "discounts the legal reasoning" of the Americans United request and "absolutely" rejects its demand.

An attorney for Americans United accused Hunter of "political grandstanding," and said the nonpartisan group is considering legal action against the State of Oklahoma.

The full text of Attorney General Hunter's letter: