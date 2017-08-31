Turner Falls expects big Labor Day crowd - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Turner Falls expects big Labor Day crowd

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
DAVIS, Okla. -- It's safe to say that spending Labor Day weekend on the Texas Gulf Coast is an option this year.

And that's one reason Turner Falls Park is expecting big crowds.

The park is usually busy over the Labor Day holiday, but take the coast off the list of available vacation spots and we're told it'll be packed.

Campers like Kelley Riha say they'll try and beat the crowd.

"It gets very busy, so if someone is coming they need to not wait until the last minute," she advised.

