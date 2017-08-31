Texoma gas stations run low on fuel

DENISON, Texas -- Hurricane Harvey is having a direct impact on some Texoma motorists.

Ten key Gulf Coast refineries were shut down to weather the storm, reducing fuel supplies.

That has led to a sharp increase in prices at the pump, and -- in some cases -- gas stations in north Texas and southern Oklahoma have simply run out of fuel.

"Every station I passed was jammed full of cars," Mary Ann Starnes said on the KTEN Facebook page. "[At the] Shell on 1417, I think every FedEx truck in Sherman was there this morning."

"Over in Whitesboro, everyone's lined up for fuel at Happy Stop," Kmichaela Ellett told us. "In fact, Enderby on 377 is out of fuel."

"It's crazy in Allen," Stephanie Sterline added. "Every gas station is out of gas. If you are lucky to find one with gas, the line is 25 cars deep."

Sherman-based Douglass Distributing, which says it delivers more than 130 million gallons of fuel every year in the region, is acutely aware of consumer concerns.

"There is no outage; there is fuel. Each delivery is just taking longer right now," the company said in a statement posted to its Facebook page Thursday morning. "We want everyone to know that we still have access to plenty of fuel – the lines that our delivery trucks are waiting in are just much longer because of the refinery shut down."

That's why Douglass Distributing advises customers not to hoard gasoline supplies, but to make regular purchases.

"The worst thing we can do as a community is all of us showing up at one time to get fuel," the company's statement said, adding that the current shortages are not expected to last more than a week.QuikTrip has temporarily halted gasoline sales at about half of its 135 stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area due to the shortages, but in Ardmore, Charrie Shockey reported Thursday afternoon that thee is "plenty of gas" with "no lines."

Six of the 10 Gulf Coast refineries that were shut down by Harvey are now being restarted, but that process could take several days or even weeks, depending on storm and water damage. But damage to pipelines, highways and rail lines could still cause problems with delivering fuel from the disaster area.

AAA Texas says the average price for a gallon of gasoline has increased 12 cents in the past week.