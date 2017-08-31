Pet of the Week - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pet of the Week

Posted:

DENISON, TX -- This week we have a five and a half month old kitten.

They say he's very people friendly and very playful.

Judging by his size, he's going to be a pretty big boy.

He's doesn't have any siblings and they say he's been there at the shelter for a while.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little guy you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.  

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.

