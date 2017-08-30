Grayson County mulls options as state halts inmate intake

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Hurricane Harvey means Texas has no room for new prisoners. That could cause problems hundreds of miles away in Sherman.More >>
"I don't care how long I have to stay, I'm just gonna go down there and help," volunteer Norman O'Neal said.More >>
"It just shows that we're all a team, and we work really well together," Denison Fire Department Emergency Response Coordinator Morgan Metcalf said.More >>
"I realized really fast that he needed assistance," Brittany Parker said. The kindergarten teacher ran to the officer's car and radioed for backup.More >>
Getting the power back on could take months because of the dangerous working conditions.More >>
"We will be serving meals three times a day off the trucks," said Salvation Army regional director Mike Jestes.More >>
"We feel very blessed that this district hasn't really been impacted," Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-4th District) said Tuesday.More >>
KTEN is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help speed relief to residents of the Texas Gulf Coast who have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.More >>
Julie Kuenstle of the Houston SPCA talks about how her organization is helping deal with our animal friends who are also victims of flooding. You can donate to their efforts at HoustonSPCA.org/give.More >>
You can make a difference in the lives of the victims of Hurricane Harvey,More >>
