Mannsville teacher helps officer under assault

DICKSON, Okla. -- A Texoma educator is being recognized for her bravery.

Mannsville Public School Brittany Parker and her husband rushed in to help Dickson police Officer Jeremy Mashore, who was fighting with another man behind the Dickson One Stop gas station.

Mashore said it all started with a routine traffic stop for a broken tail light. But then the suspect -- who police have not named -- turned violent.

"His strength was just so unreal," Mashore said. "And it was believed to be because of the drug impairment."

Parker. a kindergarten teacher at Mannsville, was just leaving the gas station when she witnessed the confrontation.

"I realized really fast that he needed assistance," she said. "I hollered at my husband and another man that was getting gas to call 911."

Parker used the radio in Mashore's squad car to call for backup while her husband and one other man tried to pin the suspect down.

Mashore continued to fight, saying the suspect tried to grab his gun at one point.

"He actually was able to get his hand onto my firearm, but he was not able to actually get it out of the holster," the officer said.

Mashore said he struck the suspect several times with his baton, with no effect.

The men were finally able to get the suspect in handcuffs after another law enforcement officer arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to the Carter County jail Sunday evening.

On Wednesday morning, an assembly was held at Mannsville School to recognize Parker's bravery.

"Anybody would have done the same thing that I would have done," she said.

And Parker says after experiencing this incident first-hand, she has a new respect for police officers.

"They do an extraordinary job, and he should not have had to come to work that day and dealt with that," she said.