Denison, Durant dispatch help to flood victims

Texoma emergency responders have made their way to southeast Texas to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, knowing their assistance is greatly appreciated.

"With a situation like this, they've got the whole region impacted, significantly impacted," said Durant/Bryan County Emergency Management director James Dalton. "There's no way they've got enough resources to handle the population and the devastation that's down there. So you've got to have partners... you've got to work together."

Denison and Durant dispatched firefighters and boats to the Houston area for search and rescue missions.

"It just shows that we're all a team, and we work really well together," Denison Fire Rescue emergency response coordinator Morgan Metcalf told us. "When bad things happen and there's a disaster of this magnitude, people tend to step up, and that's really what's really amazing to see."

Both cities say all of the emergency responders were ready to do their part.

"It wasn't any problem to get people to step up and say, 'Hey, I'll go,' because it may be them next time... we may be the ones that need help," Dalton said. "You just never know in the world we live in today."

The firefighters from Denison and Durant are planning to remain in the disaster zone for as long as they're needed.