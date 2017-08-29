2017 Tioga Bulldogs Football Preview

TIOGA, TX. -- The Tioga Bulldogs are coming off a state quarterfinal appearance, with eyes of replicating that in 2017.

"Last year we were a little more divided," Tioga senior Josiah DeLeon said. "This year we're together as one group. I think a little more of that connecting spirit is going to get us through."

"We control our own destiny," Tioga head coach Cody Patton said. "If we come out here and work as hard as we can, correct our mistakes, get in the games and play as hard as we can, win or lose we're doing the best we can. If you do that, usually you'll be successful."

"I think we'll do pretty good if we keep with the right mindset, don't get in trouble, stay on the right path," Tioga senior Logan Scott said. "We'll be where we were last year for sure."

Coach Patton returns four starters on both sides of the ball including some seniors that are ready to leave it all out on the field.

"Our seniors are leaders, and they not only lead with words, but by example," Patton said. "I always like to see that better than somebody getting out there and doing a lot of talking."

In their final season of 6-man football, the Bulldogs want nothing more than to leave their mark.

"I want to go as far as we could possibly go," DeLeon said. "When the season is done I want to feel like there is nothing left in our tanks and we gave it all."

"We're kind of lucky, you know," Scott said. "Not everyone gets to play 6-man football. It's a great opportunity. I thank the school for all they have done to allow us to play football out here."

"It's been a lot of fun," Patton said. "We're excited about this year, but also excited next year to get into 11-man and start in a new district."