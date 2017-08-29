Gulf Coast storm: How you can help

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the nation's first major hurricane in a dozen years, many of you are wondering: "How can I help?"

There are a lot of ways, some of which involve providing funds to agencies that specialize in disaster relief.

KTEN has partnered with the Salvation Army for the Texoma Relief for Houston campaign. Just click the link to make a donation by credit card.

You can also text the word STORM to 51555 to contribute using your smartphone, or call 800-SAL-ARMY to speak with a representative who will take your donation information.

KTEN is also teaming up with the Houston SPCA for its Animal Asistance for Houston drive, an effort to save and shelter thousands of pets and animals who lost their homes and were separated from their owners in the epic flooding.

The agency also maintains an Amazon Wish List if you'd like to order some needed items on its behalf.

The American Red Cross is also busy helping storm victims. Click here to make an online donation or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation that will be billed to your wireless account.

The agency is looking for volunteers to help with its ongoing relief efforts. Click here to fill out a form expressing your interest.

Other agencies need volunteers as well. National Voluntary Organizations Active In Disaster, NVOAD, offers a form to indicate interest in offering meaningful ways to serve.

You can also check with these volunteer organizations to offer help:

Officials warn well-meaning citizens to avoid deploying themselves to the disaster area because of limited facilities and possible dangers.

We know that many of you are willing to offer material goods like water and clothing to storm victims, but most relief agencies discourage that because of the difficulties with transportation and storage. Cash donations can be used to buy needed goods closer to where they are needed, and often at a large discount over the price you would pay at a supermarket or retail store.