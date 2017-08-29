Ardmore crew feeds thousands in storm zone

ARDMORE, Okla. -- On Monday, KTEN announced it was partnering with the Salvation Army for the Texoma Relief for Houston campaign.

The Salvation Army's Ardmore office is already helping out on the ground in Corpus Christi, another hard-hit area on the Texas Gulf Coast, by feeding hungry storm victims and first responders.

"We will be serving meals three times a day off the trucks," said Mike Jestes, the organization's Oklahoma and Arkansas divisional director. "What we start off doing may not be what we end up doing."

Salvation Army Capt. Kim Grimes was deployed from Ardmore along with 11 other Salvation Army officers from Arkansas and Oklahoma who are providing nutrition services to the part of Texas where Harvey first made landfall last Friday.



(Salvation Army photo)

"Just in the three days since the storm has hit, and 5,465 just meals alone have been prepared and served just from our location here in Corpus," she said.

With more rain in the forecast, Grimes said the original goal was to make it to Houston. But because of flooding, the crew is filling a need in Corpus Christi instead.

Jestes said Salvation Army teams will be in the area for two weeks, and they can use all the help they can get.

"The best thing they can do right now is provide the finances," he said.

If you would like to help simply text STORM to 51555. You can also contribute to the Texoma Relief for Houston campaign online.

"Right now, we are not taking miscellaneous donations, but we are looking for water and comfort things, and kits for emergencies, brushing teeth, and things like that," Jestes said.