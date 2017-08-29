Ratcliffe praises Texoma's 'supporting role' in Harvey relief

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Texoma firefighters and their boats are helping rescue flooding victims in the Houston area.More >>
Getting the power back on could take months because of the dangerous working conditions.More >>
"We will be serving meals three times a day off the trucks," said Salvation Army regional director Mike Jestes.More >>
"We feel very blessed that this district hasn't really been impacted," Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-4th District) said Tuesday.More >>
KTEN is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help speed relief to residents of the Texas Gulf Coast who have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.More >>
Julie Kuenstle of the Houston SPCA talks about how her organization is helping deal with our animal friends who are also victims of flooding. You can donate to their efforts at HoustonSPCA.org/give.More >>
You can make a difference in the lives of the victims of Hurricane Harvey,More >>
Bill Kennedy says his boat can navigate through very shallow water to help people who desperately need to be rescued in the Houston area.More >>
The heroics of one member of Gainesville's rescue team were seen worldwide across social media.More >>
The Oklahoma Blood Institute has issued an immediate call for donors of all blood types. The OBI has offices in Ada and Ardmore.More >>
