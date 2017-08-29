Ratcliffe praises Texoma's 'supporting role' in Harvey relief

Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-4th District) said Tuesday his heart goes out to the growing list of Hurricane Harvey victims.

"We have people that don't have homes to return to, or jobs to come back to," he said. "They are facing some of the most daunting and bleak circumstances of their lifetime."

Speaking via Skype from his Washington office, Ratcliffe told KTEN he is impressed with relief efforts being orchestrated by his constituents in Grayson County, many of whom are volunteering their time and materials.

"We feel very blessed that this district hasn't really been impacted, and we are in a position where we can play more of a supporting role this time and repay some of the folks that have given us help in times of disaster," he said.

Ratcliffe is among the lawmakers who were briefed about relief efforts Monday night by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

"I think the coordination with the state and federal government has been very good, and that has provided some measure of comfort and solace in these very very trying times and circumstances," Ratcliffe said.

The congressman added that anyone who wants to join the Harvey relief efforts can visit his website.