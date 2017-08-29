UPDATES: President Trump visits disaster area

Here are updates as President Donald J. Trump travels to Texas to get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, which landed on the Texas Gulf Coast on Friday and continues to have a dramatic impact on the region by dumping unprecedented rainfall.

12:25 pm

The mayor of Galveston is asking residents to stay put and off flooded roads as the city anticipates more rain from Harvey. Mayor Jim Yarbrough says the city of about 50,000 could get up to 4 more inches of rain by Wednesday. The mayor says he wants Galveston residents to stay off the roads until conditions improve. Public transportation is not in service in Galveston. The city is 50 miles southeast of Houston. The Port of Galveston remains closed. (Associated Press)

12:06 pm

President Trump, wearing a white ball cap with the letters USA, attends a disaster briefing in Corpus Christi, Texas, along with senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott, and other state and local officials.

"Texas is a very special state," the president says. "This was of epic proportions. Nobody has ever seen anything like this."

Trump then hears from officials about the status of the recovery efforts and the needs of first responders.

The disasterassistance.gov website is announced for individuals who need help.

11:30 am

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in Corpus Christi, Texas, aboard Air Force One for a tour of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other state and local officials are on the tarmac to greet them. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon accompany the Trumps to Texas.

The Trumps get into a presidential limousine to be taken to briefings about the developing situation.