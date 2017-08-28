Houston family finds storm shelter in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- As the Harvey disaster unfolds along the Texas Gulf Coast, thousands of residents continue to evacuate Houston to safer areas of Texas.

Philip Smith and his family found refuge in Sherman. They left Houston around 10:30 Friday morning with just one bag each, knowing they were going to get hit hard from the storm.

And they were right. More than six feet of water flooded areas around their home.

"I want to go home, but I don't want to put my kids in danger," Smith said. "I would just rather be safe and make sure they're safe."

The family of six moved in with a relative in Sherman, where all they can do now is sit and wait while reaching out to loved ones and neighbors who remain in the disaster zone.



Philip Smith and his family are using a smartphone app to monitor conditions near their Houston home. (KTEN)

The smiths are getting updates from their neighborhood's alert app about their home -- now fearful that it may not be livable when they eventually return.

"It's what's going to happen in a month or two months, and to the whole city," Jennifer Smith said.

But in the wake of disaster, there is still hope.

"I work hard to take care of them, but we're safe, and that can all be replaced," Philip Smith said. "We just need to stay positive and keep looking forward."

If you want to help people from this area - the local Red Cross in Denison is accepting newly-purchased for the rest of the week. Necessities include clothing, diapers, baby items, blankets --all of which must be new.