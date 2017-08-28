Donate to Texoma Relief for Houston

SHERMAN, Texas -- KTEN is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help speed relief to residents of the Texas Gulf Coast who have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

It's easy to make a donation -- of any amount -- to the Texoma Relief for Houston campaign.

Click here to make an online donation. You can also call 800-SAL-ARMY to contributed by phone, or text STORM to 51555.

Salvation Army Maj. Andrea Ellis explained that cash donations are a much more efficient way to quickly get help to those in need.

"We would have to transport those goods down there, and -- obviously, with road closures and the safety of our workers -- it's a lot easier for us to get bulk supplies in with monetary donations," she said. "We're able to buy lots of water, a lot of personal necessities, and food in order to serve these people."

Ellis' husband Tex is currently working in the Corpus Christi area with one of the Salvation Army's mobile feeding units that can serve up to 1,500 meals a day.

"The Salvation Army is dedicated to staying with these victims throughout this whole tragedy," Ellis said.

Donations are also being accepted at the Salvation Army's Sherman office at 5700 Texoma Parkway. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 903-868-9602 for more information.