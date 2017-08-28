WATCH LIVE: President Trump news conference

NBC News Special Report: President Trump welcomes President Sauli Niinistö of Finland to the White House, where they will hold a joint afternoon news conference.

President Donald Trump, in his first on-camera remarks about Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, opened with a prepared statement about the disaster now unfolding in Texas and Louisiana.

"We thank our first responders and all of those involved in their efforts," the president said. "We're working with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is doing a fantastic job."

Trump said Texas faces a "long and difficult road" to recovery from storm damage and unprecedented flooding, but he said the federal government is standing firm behind the Lone Star State.

"I think you'll be up and running very quickly, very quickly," the president said. "I think you're going to be in fantastic shape."

"Nothing can defeat the unbreakable spirit of the people of Texas and Louisiana," he added.

Click this link if you have any problems viewing the live streaming feed.