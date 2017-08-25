Track the progress of Hurricane Harvey

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Harvey could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in nearly a dozen years.More >>
Harvey could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in nearly a dozen years.More >>
We've assembled the best content from our partners to help you follow Hurricane Harvey as it hits the Texas Gulf Coast.More >>
We've assembled the best content from our partners to help you follow Hurricane Harvey as it hits the Texas Gulf Coast.More >>
The law approved in November would let grocery and convenience stores sell wine and beer starting next year.More >>
The law approved in November would let grocery and convenience stores sell wine and beer starting next year.More >>
A 21-year-old Houston man was killed by shots that police said could have come from another vehicle.More >>
A 21-year-old Houston man was killed by shots that police said could have come from another vehicle.More >>
There were no reports of damage or injuries along the Irving-Dallas border.More >>
There were no reports of damage or injuries along the Irving-Dallas border.More >>
This is a reality American Red Cross volunteer Sharon Sanders has gone through before. And she is prepared to answer the call again.More >>
This is a reality American Red Cross volunteer Sharon Sanders has gone through before. And she is prepared to answer the call again.More >>
Reginald Campbell is the target of a fugitive task force in South Carolina.More >>
Reginald Campbell is the target of a fugitive task force in South Carolina.More >>
"We are excited to make the building more historically accurate," said the owner of Pocket Shop.More >>
"We are excited to make the building more historically accurate," said the owner of Pocket Shop.More >>
Forecasters say this would be the first major hurricane to hit Texas in nine years.More >>
Forecasters say this would be the first major hurricane to hit Texas in nine years.More >>
"The first thing I want to do is just sit back and relax," Mavis L. Wanczyk told reporters.More >>
"The first thing I want to do is just sit back and relax," Mavis L. Wanczyk told reporters.More >>