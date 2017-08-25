Zero Week Scores and Highlights - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Zero Week Scores and Highlights

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
Bio
Connect
Biography

Scores and Highlights from Zero Week in Oklahoma (8/25):

Talihina 30 -  Atoka 0  (2Q)

Valliant 18 - Coalgate 12  (H)

Dickson 0 - Marietta 8  (H)

Allen 6 - Fox 6    (2Q)

Headlton 24 - Wayne 0   (H)

Hugo 6 - Tishomingo 8  (2Q)

Hartshorne 0 - Kingston 21  (H)

Lone Grove 0 - Cache 22  (2Q)

Bridge Creek 0 -  Madill 20  (2Q)

Washington 14 - Pauls Valley 0 (H)

Plainview 0 - Broken Bow 22  (2Q)

Sulphur  8 - Purcell 6  (2Q)

We don't have the score for a game you're at? Here's how you can send them in:

Twitter - @SportsKTEN

Email: Sports@KTEN.com

Call: 903-548-4010