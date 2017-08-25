Zero Week Scores and Highlights

Scores and Highlights from Zero Week in Oklahoma (8/25):
Talihina 30 - Atoka 0 (2Q)
Valliant 18 - Coalgate 12 (H)
Dickson 0 - Marietta 8 (H)
Allen 6 - Fox 6 (2Q)
Headlton 24 - Wayne 0 (H)
Hugo 6 - Tishomingo 8 (2Q)
Hartshorne 0 - Kingston 21 (H)
Lone Grove 0 - Cache 22 (2Q)
Bridge Creek 0 - Madill 20 (2Q)
Washington 14 - Pauls Valley 0 (H)
Plainview 0 - Broken Bow 22 (2Q)
Sulphur 8 - Purcell 6 (2Q)
We don't have the score for a game you're at? Here's how you can send them in:
Twitter - @SportsKTEN
Email: Sports@KTEN.com
Call: 903-548-4010
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.