Zero Week Scores and Highlights

Scores and Highlights from Zero Week in Oklahoma (8/25):

Talihina 30 - Atoka 0 (2Q)

Valliant 18 - Coalgate 12 (H)

Dickson 0 - Marietta 8 (H)

Allen 6 - Fox 6 (2Q)

Headlton 24 - Wayne 0 (H)

Hugo 6 - Tishomingo 8 (2Q)

Hartshorne 0 - Kingston 21 (H)

Lone Grove 0 - Cache 22 (2Q)

Bridge Creek 0 - Madill 20 (2Q)

Washington 14 - Pauls Valley 0 (H)

Plainview 0 - Broken Bow 22 (2Q)

Sulphur 8 - Purcell 6 (2Q)

