3.1 magnitude quake shakes Dallas area

IRVING, Texas (AP) -- Experts say a minor earthquake has shaken parts of North Texas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 3.1 magnitude quake happened at 6:41 a.m. Friday. The quake was centered about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north-northeast of Irving.

An Irving police spokesman had no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Irving is 6 miles (9 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

The earthquake happened as emergency personnel along the Texas Gulf coast, about 400 miles away, braced for a different potential natural disaster - Hurricane Harvey.

The Irving area recorded at least six earthquakes during a two-month period in late 2014, at a time when small quakes became more common in parts of North Texas. State officials in October 2014 amended rules for disposal well operators amid concerns that high-pressure injections can trigger earthquakes.

