Gunfire on Howe highway leaves one dead

HOWE, Texas -- Police and Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting on Highway 75 south of Sherman Thursday night.

The incident, which was reported around 6:30 p.m., led to the shutdown of the highway near Exit 53 in Howe, backing up traffic for miles.

Howe police said a Houston man traveling southbound in a car with two other people was mortally wounded by gunfire. "It appears the shots came from outside the vehicle," a city official said in a written statement.



A vehicle involved in the fatal shooting on U.S. 75 in Howe. (KTEN)

The 21-year-old victim later died at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman. Police did not name the Houston resident, and no information was given about any other vehicle from which the shots could have been fired.

Police said Texas Rangers were assisting in the investigation.



U.S. 75 in Howe was closed to traffic after a fatal shooting incident. (KTEN)