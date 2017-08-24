Texoma Red Cross ready to help hurricane victims

DENISON, Texas -- Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall this weekend, and if forecasts prove correct, it will result in major damage along the Texas Gulf Coast.

This is a reality American Red Cross volunteer Sharon Sanders has gone through before. And she is ready to answer the call again.

"It's scary and sad, because we see them at their worst when they have lost everything, and we really don't know what their long-term recovery is," she said.

Originally from New Orleans, Sanders survived Hurricanes Rita and Katrina. So she knows exactly what she needs to do to help when Harvey hits.

"Just because I have seen it and I know what they need, and let them know North Texas is here to help them," she said.

Flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey is the main concern this time, and the Texoma Chapter of the Red Cross knows all too well what that means.

"I can definitely sympathize with them," said Michael Leirer, the agency's disaster program manager. "Especially with what we went through with the flooding here in Sherman."

So Sharon Sanders is ready to provide the kind of compassion that Harvey's victims will require.

"It just tugs at your heart... people in need," she said. "And I am here to help in any way I can."

