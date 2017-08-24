Third suspect in Sherman robbery-murder case at large

SHERMAN, Texas -- After making two arrests in connection with the murder of a Sherman hotel clerk, authorities are looking for a third suspect.

Reginald Campbell is believed to be in Richland County, South Carolina, and that's where a fugitive task force is scouring the countryside for the 24-year-old.

"He is wanted on three federal warrants that are related to the incident that occurred on that date," Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton said.

Those warrants include robbery, possession of a firearm, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Karalyn Cross and Nikeya Grant are already behind bars facing capital murder charges for killing Brandon Hubert at the Quality Suites in Sherman on August 11.



Karalyn Cross, left, and Nikeya Grant are jailed on capital murder charges. (Grayson County)

Hampton said the arrests have brought comfort to Hubert's family. "They were happy that it has given them some resolution," he said.

Social media helped crack this case after surveillance photos posted online led to information about Cross.

"This is the first step in the satisfaction that we had a crime and were able to solve -- again, with the help of the public -- but also good police work," Hampton said.

"We're happy that these two arrests were made, and were hoping that they get the other person into custody... and then we can continue on with our investigation," the police spokesman added.