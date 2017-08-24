Pet of the Week

DENISON, TX -- This week we have a beautiful 4 month old husky puppy.

She has one brown and one blue eye.

They say she is very sweet and calm and that she has a brother who is white as well.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl or her brother you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.