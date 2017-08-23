Powerball: Lotto Winning Numbers - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Powerball: Lotto Winning Numbers

Posted:

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was the second-largest in US history. Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot, which hit $700 million:

6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and Powerball number is 4.

The jackpot is the second-largest in US history. The record was in 2016 for a $1.5 billion jackpot.

