Powerball: Lotto Winning Numbers

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
The winning numbers for the $700 million Powerball lottery are...More >>
The winning numbers for the $700 million Powerball lottery are...More >>
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling "outrageous."More >>
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling "outrageous."More >>
Police said Karalyn Marie Cross and Nikeya Marquice Grant are facing capital murder charges.More >>
Police said Karalyn Marie Cross and Nikeya Marquice Grant are facing capital murder charges.More >>
Many computer model runs have this strengthening storm making landfall between Corpus Christi and Houston.More >>
Many computer model runs have this strengthening storm making landfall between Corpus Christi and Houston.More >>
The district hopes voters will OK a $176 million proposal after rejecting a more expensive plan in May.More >>
The district hopes voters will OK a $176 million proposal after rejecting a more expensive plan in May.More >>
Go ahead -- have some organically-grown garnishes; no library card needed!More >>
Go ahead -- have some organically-grown garnishes; no library card needed!More >>
"I feel like that law enforcement done everything we could to try to end this thing peacefully," Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said.More >>
"I feel like that law enforcement done everything we could to try to end this thing peacefully," Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said.More >>
Police said a man opened fire after exchanging words with two people at a residence in Sherman Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Police said a man opened fire after exchanging words with two people at a residence in Sherman Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Surveillance video shows the driver of a flat bed truck intentionally ramming his vehicle into a car.More >>
Surveillance video shows the driver of a flat bed truck intentionally ramming his vehicle into a car.More >>
Authorities searched the Houston home of Andrew Schneck.More >>
Authorities searched the Houston home of Andrew Schneck.More >>