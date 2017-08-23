Two arrests in Sherman hotel clerk murder - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two arrests in Sherman hotel clerk murder

SHERMAN, Texas -- Two women are now under arrest in connection with the murder of a Sherman hotel clerk almost two weeks ago.

Police said Karalyn Marie Cross, 19, was arrested in Denison; Nikeya Marquice Grant, 24, was taken into custody in Sherman.

They were booked at the Grayson County Jail. Both are facing capital murder charges in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Brandon Hubert at the Quality Suites in Sherman on August 11.

According to investigators, Cross is the woman pictured in surveillance video from the crime scene.

Police also said their colleagues in Columbia, South Carolina, are searching for Reginald Campbell, 24, on federal warrants "related to the incident" at the Quality Suites. They said Campbell is not currently wanted on capital murder charges.

