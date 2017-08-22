Check out the herbs at Pottsboro library

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Libraries are known for their rules: "Don't talk" and "No food."

But the Pottsboro Area Library is changing the rules.

"We're not your stereotypical library," said library director Dianne Connery. "We like to get outside of our building... get outside the walls."

There's a garden just outside -- they call it "edible landscaping," the idea coming from a TED talk online.

It's open to anyone who wants these herbs. You don't have to be from Pottsboro, either.

"It's all organic, and it's open for anyone to come and pick and enjoy." Connery said.



The Pottsboro Area Library offers free organically-grown herbs. (KTEN)

And the best part? It's all free, from the mint to the basil. The library says one of the most popular plants picked here is okra, but you have to come get it fast because it disappears quickly."

Connery said kids come by after school wanting snacks, and this is their way of promoting not only a healthy lifestyle, but also a sense of community.

"A lot of people around here in this actual neighborhood are hungry, so this helps them as well," said Teighlor Graybill, the library's circulation clerk.

They'll be changing the variety of herbs soon.

"We're finishing out our summer season, and we'll be doing our fall planting soon," Connery said.

So before you make a bowl of pasta or a salad, consider a swing by the Pottsboro Area Library on your way back from the grocery store.

The library is located at 104 North Main Street.