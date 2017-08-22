Active shooter reported in Sherman - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Active shooter reported in Sherman


By KTEN News


SHERMAN, Texas -- Police said a man opened fire after exchanging words with two people at a residence in Sherman Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 900 block of south Hub Street, near Hawn Park. 

Investigators said they know the identity of the shooter and the incident is under investigation.

