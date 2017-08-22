Denison police ID driver in parking lot crash

DENISON, Texas -- Denison police are hearing from all sides in a suspected road rage case from last weekend.

Investigators say they have identified the man behind the wheel who stands accused of backing his flat-bed pickup truck into another vehicle at a convenience store at the corner of Morton Street and U.S. 75.

One person was almost hit.

"Now we have identified the driver of the truck, and we have talked to that person, and we will be sending the case to the district attorney's office in reference to the entire investigation," police spokesman Mike Eppler said.

The department posted video of the incident on its Facebook page.