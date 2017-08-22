Love County chase ends with deadly force

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- The Love County Sheriff said his deputies reluctantly used deadly force after a Saturday chase near Lake Murray.

It all started just after midnight at the Marietta Landing campground. Park rangers answered the call for help after a naked man was reportedly taking pictures of people and yelling at children using inappropriate language.

By the time officers arrived, the man was gone, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found him four miles away on Enville Road.

That's when the pursuit began.

After the man's car broke down on Scenic 77 just north of Highway 32 in Marietta, officers negotiated with him at length, trying to calm him down.

"We talked to him for a couple hours -- three hours, maybe -- trying to talk him out of the vehicle, get him help, everything we could do to try to end this thing peacefully," Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said.

But then the suspect got out of his vehicle with a rifle and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement.

Several officers returned fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I feel like that law enforcement done everything we could to try to end this thing peacefully ... unfortunately, it just didn't happen that way."

The name of the suspect has not been released and the investigation continues.