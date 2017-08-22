Sherman ISD sets scaled-down bond election

SHERMAN, Texas -- A new high school could be in Sherman's future.

The Sherman Independent School District's board of directors approved a scaled-down $176 million dollar bond package on Monday night. The proposal includes a new high school, district-wide technology updates, and renovations to the current high school as it transitions to becoming a middle school.

If the bond is approved, the tax increase for a $100,000 home would be $17.50 per month.

"A dozen years ago, when I first got here we were 130 kids large, and now we're 230," said Sherman High School Band director Ryan Jenkins. "We've actually outpaced the growth of the school itself."

Jenkins is looking forward to a successful bond election and new facilities. The proposed new high school would have a capacity of 2,300 students. Current enrollment is 1,780.

"It's difficult to remain as excellent as we think we have become, while at the same time trying to accommodate the number of kids that we still think are coming," he said.

"Any time that we put an initiative forward that goes toward the excellence of our students, it's very exciting for us," said Sherman ISD spokeswoman Emily Parks. "We look forward to our citizens getting engaged and voting and just keeping up to date with this, and finding out what they can."

The bond election will be held November 7.

"I think this group and the school district is ready to see this next step, along with the community," Jenkins added.

Sherman ISD tried and failed to pass a $308 million bond package in May.