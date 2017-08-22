Dallas man dies in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. -- A Dallas man was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler near Lindsay, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

According to a trooper's report, the big rig traveling northbound on State Highway 76 had slowed to turn right into a private road shortly after 7 a.m. A pickup truck driven by 24-year-old Aaron Garza struck the big rig, trapping him in the wreckage.

Garza was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the larger truck was treated and released at Paul's Valley General Hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.