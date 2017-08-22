Austin College grad linked to bomb plot

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The district hopes voters will OK a $176 million proposal after rejecting a more expensive plan in May.More >>
Go ahead -- have some organically-grown garnishes; no library card needed!More >>
"I feel like that law enforcement done everything we could to try to end this thing peacefully," Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said.More >>
Police said a man opened fire after exchanging words with two people at a residence in Sherman Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Surveillance video shows the driver of a flat bed truck intentionally ramming his vehicle into a car.More >>
Authorities searched the Houston home of Andrew Schneck.More >>
Troopers said Aaron Garza crashed his pickup truck into the back of an 18-wheeler near Lindsay.More >>
Local Senior Corps volunteers have been working for years to establish the new 10,000 square-foot facility at 110 South Kemp Avenue.More >>
Lottery officials raised the expected jackpot Tuesday, pushing it past a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot won in 2012 by three people.More >>
While the total eclipse of the sun didn't quite reach Texoma on Monday, there was plenty of interest in viewing the partial version.More >>
